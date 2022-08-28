Okowa Inspects The Construction Of The Oil Palm Plantation And Refinery

Yesterday, I inspected the ongoing construction of the Oil Palm Plantation and Refinery in Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The project, which is a joint venture between the Delta State Government and Northsworthy Farms, and Allied Industries Limited is aimed at providing direct and indirect job opportunities, and food security in our state, our geopolitical region, and the entire nation.

As of today, this joint venture has already employed 300 workers who have successfully planted over 250,000 oil palm trees on over 1,400 hectares of land. This will be considerably increased over the next few months and years. – Governor IA Okowa

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related