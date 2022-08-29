Okpaleke: Rejected As Bishop In Imo, Accepted By The Pope As Cardinal (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHJvoZwW4nk

It was a cheering news some days ago in the Catholic Church, especially the Awka Diocese when the announcement was made that Bishop Peter Okpaleke, who was rejected by the Ahiara Diocese in Mbaise, Imo State, was named the Bishop of the new Diocese of Ekwulobia in Anambra State, Ekwulobia Diocese and was subsequently made a Cardinal by the POPE.

To many Catholics, it was a big relief for the amiable Bishop Okpaleke who, in spite of what he passed through in Ahiara Diocese, remained focused in the service of God for the past eight years.

Okpaleke, who hails from Amesi in Aguata local government area of Anambra State, was to succeed the late Bishop Anthony Chikwe in Ahiara, but the people of Mbaise insisted on having an indigene as their local government. For five years, Bishop Okpaleke never stepped foot on his Cathedral and only remained Bishop of the Diocese in name.

