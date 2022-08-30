Olu Jacobs Is Alive, Prepare For Legal Action – Joke Silva Warns Against Fake News

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, on Monday, debunked rumours of the death of her husband and top actor, Olu Jacobs.

In a statement on her Instagram story on Monday, Silva said that her husband is alive and doing well.

She wrote, “Good day everyone, trust all is going well. The Jacobs Clan would love to inform you that Papa J (Olu Jacobs MFR), is alive and well; enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home and loved ones.”

Silva also threatened legal action on the propagators of the fake news.

“To all those who have decided to ignore our last warning regarding fake news kindly prepare for legal action,” the actress added.

She is the second time the actress is debunking such rumours in months.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/joke-silva-debunks-olu-jacobs-death-rumour/%3famp

