One Question You Must Ask Yourself Before You Eat The Forbidden Fruit

“After eating the forbidden fruit, what next?”

Because it’s usually regret that follows, hence that’s one question we must ask ourselves beforehand, when the urge to eat it becomes so strong as though we won’t survive or would die if we didn’t eat it.

What next, after we’ve eaten of it?

What next, after we finally got a taste of that which we so desperately craved?

Would it be worth the trouble?

Would the hype or craving prior to eating it meet up with what follows?

The most deceptive about forbidden fruits is that beforehand it makes people feel like it’s the solution to their problems in life, so once they got a taste of it, all their problems would be solved. So they’d damn all the consequences, however only to end up bitterly disappointed afterwards, when their eyes suddenly become opened to the realization that the forbidden fruit wasn’t what it appeared to be.

That’s how Adam and Eve got us to this miserable point we found ourselves. Of all the fruits in the garden of Eden which God had given them freedom to eat, it was the one which God commanded them not to touch that they thought they couldn’t survive without.

But guess what? They finally tasted of that fruit they desperately desired, but after that, what next?

Regrets, regrets, and more regrets as their eyes became open to realize the craving wasn’t worth it.

The woman who thought it would solve her problems, was now filled with regret knowing she had been deceived by the lying serpent. Genesis 3:13

The man who was so proud of the woman after God gave her to him, that he called her “the bone of my bones” and “flesh of my flesh” now saw her as the enemy and a stranger, calling her “the woman you gave me.” Genesis 2:23, 3:12.

The forbidden fruit at the time meant just one thing to Adam and Eve. It was the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil which God had commanded not to eat of after He made them in the beginning.

Today it means a lot things, but it was from that one thing in the beginning, even the forbidden fruit that Adam and Eve ate that all of them emerged. The forbidden fruit was the seed they sowed into their lives in the beginning which brought about that harvest of forbidden fruits we have today.

So was it worth eating the fruit?

All the consequences, the sufferings, the regrets, the pain, the poverty, the enmity, the complications, the famines, the disasters, the diseases, the deaths, etc?

The next time we find ourselves in a situation where it appears as though we cannot survive without eating the forbidden fruit, let’s ask ourselves the question, after we’ve done that, what next?

Although yours may not have the kind of widespread and devastating impact the sin of Adam and Eve had on humanity, there are still damning consequences for any and every forbidden fruit that is eaten, so it’s important that before we make those defining decisions we ask ourselves such a question, so we don’t do things in a brief moment that would make us live in regret for the rest of our lives.

God bless.

