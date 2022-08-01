Ooni Of Ife Shines On The Cover Of Vglamour Magazine (Pictured)

Ooni of Ife Graces front Cover Of Monarch Issues Of VGlamour Magazine

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has graced the cover page of one of the most popular elite magazines in Nigeria, VGlamour Magazine.

The Royal father featured on “the monarch issue” of the magazine where he talked about the importance of culture to the people and the nation.

The latest Monarch Issue of VGlamour Magazine also contains other interesting stories that will tickle the fancy of the the readers including the top 5 presidential candidates of Nigeria in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The magazine is expected to arrive at the vendors, across the major cities in Nigeria on the 1st of August 2022.

Publisher of the magazine, Vivian Lam was recently honoured at the International Women Power Conference Africa 2022 in the category of 20 Young Future Female Voices in Africa.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/08/ooni-of-ife-graces-front-cover-of.html?m=1

