Oraimo Unveils Anifast Smart-Charging Technology Compatible With All Devices

Leading smartphone accessories and life style brand oraimo has unveiled it’s exclusive smart-changing technology, AniFast.

AniFast is a 21st century innovative technology that seeks to provide the best possible charging experience to users. The technology is designed to provide speediest charging possible to smartphones regardless of the brand.

Unlike most brands power devices that only support fast charge for it’s brand products. Anifast is equipped with an intelligent fast charging protocol that is compatible with TECNO, Samsung, iPhone, One Plus, Redmi and other smartphone brands. It is also compatible with laptops.

This technology is present in several oraimo products such as the 40000 mah Power box 400, 27000 mah Traveller 3 Byte Powerbanks, Multi-range charger kits (Ultra speed and compact) and Usb cables USB- type C, Micro USB and Lighting cables). According to the brand these products can charge your smartphones and laptops from zero to 100% within minutes.

The Anifast technology also offers safe charging experience and you don’t have to worry about boiling or burning. The products equally power low-currency items such as electric toothbrushes, fans and True Wireless Sound earbuds.

https://ng.oraimo.com/oraimo-anifast-charge-anything-faster?utm_source=anifast&utm_medium=tw&utm_campaign=anifast

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related