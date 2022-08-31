Oraimo Watch 2 Pro Vs Apple Watch 7 Series: Battle Of The Titans

If you are trying to get a smart watch that meet all your daily needs, this article will be helpful. Both oraimo and Apple have stood the test of quality and function in their gadgets for years; they are widely accepted brands in the accessories market in Nigeria.

Africa’s biggest mobile accessory company, oraimo, has been named the No 1 wearable band brand in Africa in the first quarter of 2022, with a unit share of 21%, outperforming names like as Samsung, Apple, Fitbit, and Xiaomi. Some of the reason for oraimo’s dominance is the detailed insight of consumer pain points, years of delivering trusted quality, having hi-tech gadgets that are compatible both IOS and android devices. Consumers believe that they get a substantial value for their money with each oraimo products they buy. The Apple brand also has their niche market that are satisfied with each product lines and are not concerned with selected compatibility or premium pricing on Apple products.

Price and Availability

The new oraimo Watch 2 Pro is sold for on Jumia, among other e-listing websites. It is available at local stores and from online and offline vendors. The Apple Series 7 costs between N250,000 and N430,000, depending on the retailer. Both brands’ prices are slightly higher when bought from retail stores across the country.

Design

The oraimo Watch 2 Pro comes in a black color. It uses a hidden ear design, extending from the watch body to the wristband, which is more simple and elegant. The smooth lines fully show the fashion of science and technology. 1.75 “TFT LCD High Definition large color screen, more vivid and clear. The 2.5D radian screen, integrated with a frosted and simple watch body design, and an integrated silicone strap, highlighting modern aesthetics. The device is strong and durable; embellished with tough tempered glass which protects the screen from accidental shocks. The high definition display gives it more refined visuals thereby making it easier/clearer to access important information.

The Apple Watch has Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Green, and Red colors. The larger display enhances the entire experience, making the Apple Watch easier to use and read. The Series 7 front crystal is more than twice as thick at its thickest point as the Series 6 front crystal.

Features

The oraimo Watch 2 Pro lets you make and receive calls via Bluetooth V5.1, has a message reminder feature, about 100+ sports patterns, 100+ watch faces, a 1.75 TFT LCD display, 24 health management (24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood pressure & sleep measurements), and a dust and waterproof IP68 rating, among other smart features. The device is enabled to receive message notifications, it can be synced with android and IPhones (supporting 16+ most popular Apps). It also helps user understand their mental health. The oraimo Watch 2 Pro uses delicate algorithms to evaluate your mental stress and give it a score so users can track their stress threshold; signaling them to take a break or try stress relieving exercises to reduce health risk.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a dust Resistant IP6X certification, Water Resistant, (Swimproof with WR50 water resistance), and Dust Resistant certification, the smart tech device can also measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary sensor and app. Series 7 is enriched with 11 workout types, including HIIT, Strength, Pilates, and Yoga. One major disadvantage is the Apple Watch can only be synced to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Sorry Android users

Battery Capacity and Power

With a high endurance level, the oraimo Watch 2 Pro is power packed to keep you on the go. The device supports magnetic charging, and the charger can be charged by touching the charging port on the charger. The device has a 300 mAh battery capacity, which lasts 4-5 days depending on usage.

The Apple Watch series 7 is a worthy contender, having a Li-Ion 309 mAh (1.19 Wh) non-removable battery (wireless charging) lasting between 18 and 30 hours depending on usage. The Apple Watch Series 7 requires around 45 minutes to charge from 0–80% and a further 30 minutes to reach 100%. This is better than the previous versions as the improvement stems from the newly included magnetic fast-charging USB-C cable.

Now you have all the important information to make the best decision on which smart watch to buy. So you could select the brand that best meets your daily needs. Whether it is price, battery capacity, design, features, or brand name that you desire the most, be rest assured that both devices are of great quality and excellent performance.

