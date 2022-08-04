Oshiomhole Criticizes Babachir Lawal, Peter Obi’s Supporters

Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said what he would do if Peter Obi’s Labor Party (LP) followers attacked him.

Oshiomhole said he would react if Obi’s Obi-dients, or followers, pursued him.

On Wednesday, August 3, Oshiomhole remarked while participating in The Morning Show on Arise TV.

He emphasised that the majority of presidential candidates had not provided Nigerians with enough information about their plans for addressing the nation’s problems.

Oshiomhole singled out Obi, claiming that the former governor of Anambra State had not yet explained to Nigerians how he planned to deal with the nation’s problems.

When told that Obi’s supporters will come after him for criticizing the LP presidential candidate, Oshiomhole swiftly responded: “I will come after them.”

Adams also reacted to comments by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, [/b]over the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Oshiomhole said Nigerians should differentiate between a Christian by mouth and a devil by heart.

He wondered [b]why Lawal, who was involved in a grass-cutting scandal, could counter APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He pointed out that Tinubu has been married to a Christian for almost 40 years with children practicing both Christian and Muslim faith.

According to Oshiomhole: “Evil people who are on record are being prosecuted for misappropriating money that a Muslim president appropriated in favour of Christian children that were displaced and were converted to grass-cutter has become the new voice of Christianity.



https://newsroundtheclock.com/oshiomhole-slams-peter-obi-over-lack-of-manifesto/

