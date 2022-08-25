Osinbajo, Ameachi, Lawan, Other APC Presidential Aspirants To Meet Over Tinubu

As part of efforts to rally support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, all the presidential aspirants of the ruling party are slated to meet in Abuja, next week.

The meeting is coming barely three months after some of them went head-to-head at the primary for the presidential ticket of APC that eventually produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as party’s flagbearer.

This development is coming less than six months to the Presidential election slated for February 28.

Among those expected to be in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

There would also be five serving governors, namely Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

A statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the media office of the APC youngest presidential aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, also listed Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former Ogun state governor and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun; a serving senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara governor, Ahmad Sani; former Imo State governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; fiery cleric, Tunde Bakare; Pastor and Businessman, Dr. Nicolas Felix; former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu; Businessman, Tein Jack-Rich and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

The statement partly read: “The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC Presidential Aspirants, which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 by 2pm is to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedeviling our country.”

The Aspirants ’ last outing together was the APC presidential primary which held at Eagle Square from June 7 to 10.

