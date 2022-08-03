Osoba Group Dumps APC For PDP In Ogun State (Photos)

Thrilled by the yearnings of the people for better Ogun State, a group of Politicians from All Progressive Congress (APC) loyal to former Governor of Ogun State Chief Segun Osoba defected to People’s Democratic Party earlier today.

The team of defectors was welcomed by the PDP Governorship Candidate, Hon.(Dr)Oladipupo Adebutu who saluted their magnanimous step to be part of the winning team.

While addressing the defectors Hon Ladi Adebutu said he is poised to bring relief to the good people of the State through good governance; noting the overwhelming agonies from the current APC administration.

https://twitter.com/lado_media/status/1554508256281858048?s=19

