Our New Prelate Emerged Through Transparent, Godly Process – Presbyterian Church

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, PCN has expressed dismay over fake news published in some news outlets, alleging that the newly elected Moderator of the General Assembly and Prelate of the Church, Most Rev. Ekpenyong Akpanika faulted the process that brought him to power.

The news publication alluded that Rev. Akpanika spoke in an interview on August 15 where he allegedly said that the electioneering process that elevated him to the top position was “ungodly”.

On Tuesday, the Director of Information and Public Relations Affairs of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Nnoke Ibe said Rev. Akpanika never granted a press interview on the said date and never made such comment on the said date.

While insisting that the new Moderator of the General Assembly and Prelate of the Church was elected through a free and transparent exercise, the church cautioned that anything Rev. Akpanika has said in the past should not be taken out of context.

According to Rev. Ibe, the Church has over the years maintained a stringent pattern in choosing its leadership which avails delegates the opportunity to vote their choices without any form of inducements.

“We are using this medium to make it clear that the Prelate never granted any press interview nor did he speak to any member of the press on the said date. We, therefore, wonder where that interview was held or where the Prelate might have made that embarrassing statement.

“We further clarify that whatever the Prelate might have said on any other occasion should not be taken out of context. To clear any doubt, we are confident that the process that produces the leadership of the Church has always been adjudged by observers to be stringent, transparent, free, and fair.

“In the processes of her elections, the PCN prayerfully depends on the leadership of the Holy Spirit as members and ministers of proven integrity gather to vote for their choices without inducement or any form of pressure. The election that produced His Eminence Ekpenyong Akpanika followed this same time-tested procedure.

“We want to finally affirm that His Eminence has promised to continue to resist all ungodly influences and practices in the process of choosing leaders for the Church to ensure that it remains pure and guided by righteousness. According to the Prelate, elections must be devoid of ungodly, unchristian, and unethical practices.”

The church, therefore, urged the general public to ignore any attempt by anybody to cast slur or aspersion on it or the person of the Prelate and Moderator, Rev. Ekpenyong Akpanika.

The Presbyterian Church assures that it will continue to show the way in conducting transparent and acceptable elections through the grace of God and showing good examples for the nation and the world to follow in the course of choosing leaders.

The new Prelate of the Presbyterian church, Most Rev Dr. Ekpeyong Akpanika was elected in Calabar Cross River state recently at the 25th General Assembly. He succeeds the outgoing Prelate, His Eminence, Nzie Nsi Eke.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/our-new-prelate-emerged-through-transparent-godly-process-presbyterian-church-document-attached/

