Over 5,000 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kaduna

Earlier today, I received Hon. Yakubu Yusuf Soja who has decamped from the ruling APC to the fold of true democrats.
He came to express his support and allegiance to the PDP and also fix a date for the official decamping ceremony for him alongside his 5000+ supporters.

https://twitter.com/IsaAshiruKudan/status/1555327772528091137?t=oTVAd4TYYYLn1u27sPiUGA&s=19

