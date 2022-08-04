Over 5,000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kebbi In Support Of Tinubu

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Over 5,000 members of PDP in Maiyama LGA of Kebbi State northwest Nigeria defects to APC , rejects Atiku and declares total support for APC flag bearer Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Alhaji Kashim Shettima
Credited- JAGS001
https://twitter.com/obeitohonipe/status/1554818190089375745?t=OmY-UhgHYCPTjVqoWKJW9Q&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: