Over 5,000 Tinubu And Shettima Support Groups Set To Merge – Faleke

In what will be the biggest merger of 2023, thousands of support groups for both Tinubu and Shettima are about to merge into a unifying force.

This will be defying the sentiments that was birthed out of the choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

According to information made available to THE BUREAU, over 5000 Support Groups have resolved to merge into an organization named Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group (TSICG)

OVER 5000 TINUBU SUPPORT GROUPS SET TO MERGE

As part of activities aimed at boosting the campaign efforts of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, over 5000 Support Groups have resolved to merge into an organization named Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group (TSICG). The groups resolved to set up coordinating committees in the various geo-political zones to facilitate the merger. The committees are to review membership of all Support Groups for strategic purposes.

The TSICG’s main target is grassroots mobilization and coordination with structures aimed at strengthening the campaign support base from the States through Local Governments, Wards and Polling units.

Recall that thousands of support groups came together at the International Conference Center, Abuja on January 11, 2022 to endorse Asiwaju Tinubu’s Presidential bid which eventually succeeded at the Primaries. Now the same support groups and many more are coming together again under the Chairmanship of APC Chieftain, Senator Abu Ibrahim to work for Tinubu/Shettima’s victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

Launching arrangements billed to take place within the next few days are being fine-tuned.

Signed

Rt. Hon. James Faleke



Source: The Bureau

