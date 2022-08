What would make some one over stay in a company for over 10years.

Means you have not develop over the years or you are scared of what’s outside your comfort zone. If you stay so long in a company, the know your weakness and strength, you are not doing any extraordinary except for normal routine the know.

I don’t fancy that idea of over staying, I want to explored new ideas and new work environment.

