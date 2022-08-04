*OYEBANJI HAILS FED HIGH COURT RULING ON HIS CANDIDACY*

… urges supporters to be magnanimous in victory

.. Extends olive branch to Petitioner, Kayode Ojo

Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has hailed the judgement of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti affirming him as the validly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18, governorship election in the state.

Oyebanji in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, shortly after the High Court judgement, described the ruling, which threw out the petition of one of the aspirants, Mr Kayode Ojo, as a landmark judgement which will put to rest the controversies surrounding the January 27 APC primaries.

While lauding the judiciary for living up to its reputation as the last hope of the common man, Oyebanji said he was happy the court upheld the decision of over a hundred thousand APC members that voted for him as the party’s candidate during the primaries on January 27.

The Governor-elect urged his supporters to be magnanimous in victory, stressing that the case is a family affair, which should not warrant any name calling or bad blood among members of the party.

He also called on Engr Kayode Ojo and a few others who might have issues with the outcome of the January 27 primaries of the party to sheath their swords and work with the in-coming administration in the onerous task of developing the state.

“I congratulate the judiciary for living up to expectation as the last hope of the common man. I also appreciate my brother, Engr Kayode Ojo for approaching the court for the determination of the matter, instead of resorting to self -help.

“Now that the Court has ruled and affirmed my candidacy, I urge my brother, Engr Ojo and all others who might have issues with the outcome of the January 27 primaries of our party to join hands with us in the task of building a more prosperous Ekiti State.”, he added.

Raheem Akingbolu

Media Assistant

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid021ibjMgjjcTaRcU54mvDnbuqhffZzhTvhFpjkY2cdsgmE1Yk15j4CJdRi67mmCg5Gl&id=100000223680706

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related