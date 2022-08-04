Supporters of Raufu Olaniyan, who was removed as deputy to Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Iseyin local government.

This was just as members of the Unity Forum of the APC revealed that they worked for Makinde in the 2019 election because of Olaniyan.

They stated this on Tuesday when Teslim Folarin, governorship candidate of the APC and Olaniyan visited the ancient town together with other top chieftains of the party.

At various locations where the duo met party people as well as various interest groups, they urged them to be united in whatever they do, adding that it is better when people with same ideology work together to achieve success.

Lateef Kolawole, a former chairman of Iseyin local government, who led the members of the PDP who are loyalists of Olaniyan in the council area to the APC, assured the leadership of APC of their support to ensure victory of APC in 2023 general elections.

“We shall In sha Allah double up our effort on “operation vote out PDP 2023” and we will leave no stone unturned to deliver the ancient town of Iseyin and its environs for progressive party.

“We appreciate our principal, His Excellency Engineer Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan and the incoming governor, distinguished senator Teslim Folarin and wish all of us success in the forthcoming elections,” he added.

Leaders of the Unity Forum who took turns to speak said that they voted for Makinde in the last election because of Olaniyan, who was at the time, one of their members.



Source: https://independent.ng/oyo-supporters-of-impeached-deputy-governor-dump-pdp-for-apc/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related