Pageant President Carpets BBNaija Over Ex Miss Nigeria, Beauty’s Disqualification

National Pageant President Carpets BBNaija Over Beauty’s Disqualification, Says It’s Display Of High Handedness

The national president of Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON, Mr. Olufunsho Ajagbonna popularly known as King Fajag has taken a swipe at the organisers of BBNaija season 7 for disqualifying a housemate, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura as the reality TV show, saying it’s an abuse of power and high handedness taken too far.

In a statement on Monday, Fajag wondered why Big Brother hastily disqualified Beauty for one perceived error, insisting that it amounts to killing a fly with a sledge hammer.

He said as a beauty queen of Miss Nigeria, Beauty has demonstrated sound ethical conduct and character, saying a slight low moment of her life should not be a yardstick for judging her.

“He said, BBNaija should have understood that a minor error which was traced to Beauty is not unconnected with her dizziness resulting for intake of alcohol at the club house.

“It was still in her system which reasonably influenced her reaction. Considering her background, she is a lady of sound character who has not been connected with any scandal and she is not know to be a heavy drinker. Even her geographical origination and belief does not encourage a heavy consumption of alcohol.

“What we all know and understand is that she has a light system to accommodate alcohol and should not be judged on that basis.

“Also, those dragging Miss Nigeria into the entire scene as doing so out of sheer frustration and pull-him-down syndrome. Miss Nigeria does not reflect any negativity in character and we are proud to say that Beauty has been our worthy ambassador. We are known for decency and that is what Beauty reflects.

“While a Miss Nigeria Queen, she carried the crown with utmost pride and reigned satisfactorily. Our Queens are cultured and mannered. BBNaija acted way beyond expected” he said.

Fajag insists that Beauty and Miss Nigeria are brands of pride, saying her disqualification was uncalled for.

He said Miss Nigeria will continue to use its platform to promote talent and creativity among young Nigerians which Beauty represents.

Beauty in 2019 won the Miss Nigeria, emerging the 43rd queen of the brand.

She has since tendered an apology over her action in a social media post where she said she wasn’t at her best.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/08/national-pageant-president-carpets_8.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related