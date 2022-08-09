Pantami Emerges First African Fellow Of CIISec

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has been conferred with a Fellowship status by the Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

The honour was bestowed on the Minister after rigorous interviews and evaluations.

According to the institute, “Fellow is the highest level of attainment in the Chartered Institute of Information Security’s (CIISec) membership levels and is there to recognize industry leaders in the information/cyber security profession.

With the award, Pantami becomes the first and the only African Fellow admitted into CIISec amongst 89 other Fellows.

CIISec Fellowship is awarded to individuals who have earned respect and authority within the Cybersecurity community and have demonstrated a commitment to developing the profession.

CIISec (the Home of Cyber) is the only information and cybersecurity institution granted the Royal Charter of Incorporation status in the United Kingdom since 2018.

Information from the website of the institute shows the name of Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim on the updated list of current fellows and the only African amongst 89 other Fellows.

The Fellowship status also grants Professor Pantami the authority to participate in the accreditation and validation of skills for new members while working alongside corporate members, the academia and government entities.



https://dailytrust.com/pantami-emerges-first-african-fellow-of-chartered-institute-of-information-security

