Pastor Meets Native Doctor In His Shrine For A Charm For Her Church (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2St2R9RZ1_M

Pastor Meets Native Doctor In His Shrine For A Charm For Her Church (Photo, Video)

Video of a Pastor meeting a native doctor in his shrine for a charm for her church has gone viral after it was shared online, IGBERETV reports.

The cleric who identified herself as Prophetess Amaka Uba, gave the name of her church as “Mountain of Prosper Ministry”.

She asked for a charm that will make her Port Harcourt Church boom more than the branch in Lagos, and also bring in rich active members who will pay her tithes and also do whatever she asks them to do.

Responding to the request, the native doctor said she’ll be giving him N500k for each of the church in Lagos and Port Harcourt.



https://igberetvnews.com/1424907/pastor-meets-native-doctor-shrine-charm-church-photo-video/

