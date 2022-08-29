Pastor Reuben Wilson Inaugurates Tinubu Support Group In Rivers State (Photos)

HON. TONYE COLE PARLEYS PASTOR REUBEN INITIATIVE & TAG AS CHIEF REUBEN WILSON ASSEMBLES SOUTH SOUTH VOTERS FOR TINUBU-SHETIMA PRESIDENCY 2023 IN PORT-HARCOURT

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers State His Excellency Arch. Tonye Cole yesterday 27th, August 2022 joined forces with the Asiwaju Group (TAG) and the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability PRIFGLA at the official inauguration of the Asiwaju Group South South region and the Rivers State Chapter of the Pastor Reuben Initiative in Port-Harcourt.

The Guber candidate Hon. Tonye Cole in his humourous style graced the official inauguration of the Asiwaju Group and the RIV-PRIFGLA in Port-Harcourt having witnessed the wild spread of the Pastor Reuben Initiative’s Political strength and it’s sagacity in Rivers State as he tour round the state for consultation in preparation for the governorship elections come 2023.

He said, it was not a coincidence but a divine arrangement for him to parley with the Bayelsa born political enigma Chief. Pst. Reuben Clifford Wilson whose dominance in the south south was nothing short of a wild fire movement and tsunamic to the opposition as we go into the electioneering season in the country.

Arch. Tonye Cole describes Pastor Reuben C. Wilson as the Jagaban of the South South region, says Reuben has changed the tide in the political hemisphere by repositioning the grassroots for effective delivery of the Asiwaju-Shetima 2023 Presidential Mandate.

In his words; Arch. Tonye Cole maintained that Chief. Reuben Wilson is the true definition of a contemporary political grassroot man and going by his works and the God that works through him, the south south is a work-over for the APC in the forthcoming general elections, says Reuben’s liberality makes him a different but special breed in the Nigerian polity.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman Rivers Progressives Foundation (RPF) Hon. Dr. Sokonte Davies, a coadjutor to the Rivers State APC Governorship candidate and incoming Governor lauds Chief. Reuben Clifford Wilson as an extraordinary fellow within the south south political class, adding that their synergy with Pastor Reuben Initiative and it’s founder Chief. Reuben remains a booster valve of victory for the APC in the next governorship election.

Prominent amongst the dignitaries that graced the occasion were, The Deputy National APC Woman Leader Haj. Zainab Ibrahim, National Coordinator TAG Hon. Oyinkansola Okewoye, National Co-Coordininator TAG Alhaji. Abdulrazak Danjuma, Head Diaspora Unit APC HQ Hon. Ini Akpan Morgan, Aid to APC National Chairman Abuja, Dr. Mariam A. Salami to mention but a few.



