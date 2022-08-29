Paul Pogba Accuses His Brother Of Blackmail, Brother Promises Revelations

Mathias Pogba has released this video (4 videos in 4 languages) promising to release revelations about his brother Paul.

Paul Pogba claims he has been target of extortion from organised gang

French police reported to have opened investigation

Juventus player’s brother Mathias promised ‘revelations’

Paul Pogba has said he has been the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang.

The Juventus and France midfielder issued a statement signed by his lawyers, his mother, Yeo Moriba, and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta. The news agency AFP said French police had opened an investigation, citing a source close to the case.

The statement came after Pogba’s brother Mathias posted a video online in four languages promising “great revelations” about the World Cup winner and Pimenta.

The statement said the videos were “unfortunately no surprise” and added: “They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba. The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Mathias Pogba said he believed “the French, Italian and English public, my brother’s fans, and even more the French national team, the Juventus team, my brother’s teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things”.



This Twitter account was created this month and it posted the video. It is not certain whether it is actually Mathias Pogba or an impostor, but it has gained over thirty thousand followers.

