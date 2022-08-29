PDP Acquired Buhari’s 2002 Campaign Office In Daura, Katsina State

In Katsina, the PDP Senatorial candidate of Katsina North, Ahmad Babba-Kaita, has just acquired Buhari’s first known campaign office in his home town, Daura.

Buhari originally acquired the office in 2002 when he joined the defunct All People’s Party in 2002.

Don’t forget that Ahmad and Buhari’s nephew, Fatuhu Muhammad (he vowed to destroy APC) recently defected to the PDP.

The APC really has a uphill task in Katsina. If elections were held today, the PDP will win the state. But six months is a hell of a time in politics.

https://twitter.com/nicholasibekwe/status/1564124875199074304?t=4jTyP3wbBYz-68F17cq7Ig&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related