PDP Chieftain Frowns At Leaders Travelling Abroad To Settle Political Disputes

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted the action of political party chieftains travelling to overseas’ countries to discuss and settle disputes they would have easily settled in Nigeria.

Speaking on the background of Presidential aspirants, Governors, Legislators and other heavy political heavyweights travelling to UK, US and United Arab Emirates among other countries to settle political disputes, Onuesoke said such action is waste of fund, adding that they would have save the tax payers’ money if meetings such disputes are settle within Nigeria.

Onuesoke who made the statement while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, said, “I did not see the rationale behind travelling out of this country to US, UK or United Arab Emirates to settle issues arising from political conflicts.

“I have never heard of any foreign political leaders travelling from their countries to hold political meetings in Nigeria. Why must our own be different. This action is waste of tax payer funds. Money that suppose to be use to develop our country is being spent in the name of one political meetings or the other in foreign countries.”

He explained that party leaders who are travelling across the globe are wasting their time as he advised that power of voting lies with the masses back in Nigeria and not the individual who is flying across the globe.

“I will advise political leaders to re-strategies as we approach the 2023 general election by focusing more on the masses than an individual because he is a governor, legislature or otherwise. On that faithful day, the votes will determine who wins and the masses have the votes,” he stated.



https://independent.ng/2023-onuesoke-frowns-at-party-chieftains-travelling-abroad-to-settle-political-disputes/

