People Are Calling The Schools I Attended To Know If I Was A Student – Peter Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LF9QHsZHTL8

Peter Obi: People Have Been Calling The Schools I Attended To Know If I Was A Student (Video)

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has revealed that since he became the party’s candidate, people have been calling the schools he attended to know if he was really a student there, IGBERETV reports.

According to the former Anambra governor, he got a call from one of the schools and they asked if anything was wrong because over a thousand people have been making inquiries about his educational qualification.

Obi further disclosed during the Zoom session, that he would be adding his alumni number so it would be easier for those making such inquiries.



https://igberetvnews.com/1424871/peter-obi-people-calling-schools-attended-know-student-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related