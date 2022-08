“Pepper Them Oo”: Nyesom Wike Dances While His Hypemen Praises Him (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp30On4kXy4

“Pepper Them oo”: Nyesom Wike Dances While His Hypemen Sing Praises To Him (Photos, Video)

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike was seen dancing while his hypemen sang praises to him when he was speaking at an occasion, IGBERETV reports.

The hype men sang;

“As e dey sweet you, e dey pain them

Wike, with your designers, you go dey pepper them

Nyesom Wike, pepper them oo, pepper them oo

Your designers dey pepper them oo, pepper them oo

Wike, you are better than the best oo, pepper them oo…”

https://igberetvnews.com/1427330/pepper-oo-nyesom-wike-dances-hypemen-sing-praises-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related