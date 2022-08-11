Peter Obi Grants Another Interview To News Central TV On Friday August 12

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi will on Friday August 12 feature in another exclusive interview with News Central TV.

The interview session, which is expected to be on air by 7pm on DSTV Channel 422 and Startimes Channel 274 would be revealing as Obi is expected to reel out his agenda for Nigerians if elected in the 2023 presidential election and other issues relating to his campaign.

Daily Independent had earlier reported that with Obi’s entry into the race, the 2023 presidential election will be a three-horse race between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

While Obi is running on the platform of LP, the APC is fielding former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate while the PDP is retaining its candidate in the 2019 presidential election, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.



https://independent.ng/breaking-peter-obi-grants-another-exclusive-interview-to-news-central-tv/

