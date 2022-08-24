Peter Obi Is Being Used By Tinubu And His Associate – Reno Omokri

Peter Obi is being Used by Tinubu and His Associate- Reno
The person who lured Peter Obi to Labour Party is close to me. He is a man I greatly admire. Peter may not know that this man and Tinubu are 5 and 6. I know this man well. I benefited from him. So I can’t mention his name. Even Obi does not know he is being used!
After 2023, if God spares my life, I will publish photos. Obidients don’t even know half of what’s happening behind the scene. They know you guys and counted on your hysteria. Tinubu’s hand may be shaking. But his cunning is intact! He’s just laughing in Bourdillon!
