Peter Obi Meets Fayose In Lagos (Pictures)

Peter Obi meets Fayose in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Sunday met with former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Obi met the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain at his residence in Lagos.

An ally of Fayose, Lere Olayinka, confirmed this in a post on his social media handle.

Lere Olayinka had shared photos of Fayose and the former Anambra State Governor, with the caption: “Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi visits former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose in his Lagos residence today.”

DAILY POST recalls that Obi dumped the PDP after obtaining the party’s presidential ticket to become the candidate of the Labour Party.

The purpose of Obi’s meeting with Fayose is not yet known, but there are insinuations that the Ekiti former governor might be planning to work for him in the 2023 election.

Fayose had earlier stated that he would not support the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the way he and other PDP leaders treated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State after the party’s primary.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/07/peter-obi-meets-fayose-in-lagos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related