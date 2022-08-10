Peter Obi Meets US Consul-General, Discusses New Nigeria (Pictures)

2023: Peter Obi meets U.S. Consul-General, William Stevens, discusses new Nigeria

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Tuesday met with the Consul-General of the United States in Nigeria, William B. Stevens.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to him, they had constructive discussions and exchanged ideas during the meeting.

Peter Obi said he shared his vision of a new, secure and united Nigeria which would be birthed by the actualization of his presidential ambition with the US Consul-General.



Peter Obi

“It was my pleasure to meet with William B. Stevens, the new Consul-General of the United States in Nigeria[/b]. We had constructive discussions and exchanged ideas.

“I also shared with him my vision of a new, secure and united Nigeria in which governance and development will be driven by production.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/10/2023-peter-obi-meets-u-s-consul-general-william-stevens-discusses-new-nigeria/

