Peter Obi Needs His Own Labour Party At National Assembly – Abia Rep Candidate

Chief Obi Aguocha, the House of Representatives candidate of Labour Party for Ikwuano-Umuahia Federal Constituency has said that, HE. Peter Obi cannot stand alone in Abuja amongst the predator political wolves when he is elected the President of Nigeria, come 2023.

He stated that Peter Obi needs his own Labour Party people at the National Assembly, to support his legislative agenda(s) for good governance and production-focused development, improved security, job creation, and employment; efficient and strategic growth initiatives – moving Nigeria from consumption to a production-based economy.

These are his utmost commitment, to help Peter Obi, if elected as president to reset and usher in the new Nigeria many Nigerians are craving today.

Chief Aguocha also stated, topmost among his legislative priority, is the recognition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s ideals, equity, and justice to Ndigbo are within the context of true federalism – and to ensure an immediate political solution that would lead to the ultimate release and freedom for, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



