Peter Obi, Obi Cubana, Adeleke, Arthur Eze, Davido Nominated For ‘Man Of The Year’

11th Peace Achievers International Awards: Peter Obi, Obi Cubana, Adeleke, Prince Arthur Eze,Davido Nominated for Man of the Year

A renowned indigenous, but international award, organised to honour personalities who have contributed to the development of peace across the globe has announced the 11th edition of the prestigious Peace Achievers International Honors 2022 in partnership with American Management University USA.

Themed: “Role Of The Nigeria Youths ,Business And Community Leaders , Media And Security Agencies In The 2023 General Elections,” it was also confirmed that the forthcoming award ceremony will focus on 2023 elections and those who have contributed to making sure there’s peace in the land through humanitarian services and community development.

Speaking with the Founder and President, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, encouraged government institutions and prospective development organisations to join the campaign for peace by participating in the forthcoming event, so as to ensure the undeterred promotion of peace across the globe, which cannot be achieved by the Organization alone.

He also pointed out that the forthcoming election is pivotal to the unity and stability of the nation and would be of utmost importance for all private and public sectors to be on hand to forge a way forward during the conference.

It was gathered that nominations for awards in different categories have already begun on all electronic platforms. Presently voting is ongoing at the official website of Peace Achievers International Awards.

The categories are thus:

Music Entertainer Of The Year, Movie Entertainer Of The Year, Comedian Of The Year, Man Of The Year, Woman Of The Year, Telecommunications Firm Of The Year, Agricultural Institute Of The Year, Bank Executive Of The Year and Senior Public Executive Of The Year.

Others are Governor Of The Year South-West, Governor Of The Year South-south, Governor Of The Year, south-East, Governor Of The Year Northern Nigeria, Ministerial Appointee Of The Year, Real Estate Personality Of The Year, Media , Real Estate Form Of The Year, Political Icon Of The Year, NGO Of The Year, Industrialist It The Year, House Of The Year, Award For Excellence In Leadership, Peace And Community Development, Business Personality Of The Year and others.

The Peace Achievers International Summit/Awards 2022 is slated for October 15 at Sheraton Hotel Abuja Nigeria from 5pm.

The Award is an annual event that brings together various international organisations around the world as stakeholders. The peace project is building a global partnership for Peace around the world.



https://peaceachieversawards.com/2022/08/09/11th-peace-achievers-international-voting-poll-for-2022/

