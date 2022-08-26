Peter Obi (Obidents) Supporters Acting Mad – Deji Adeyanju

A social media influencer, Deji Adeyanju, has lambasted followers of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, saying they are acting mad.

Adeyanju said in a post on his verified Facebook page that Obi supporters have suddenly lost their minds.

According to him, Obi supporters, popularly known as the Obidients, are trying to bring religion into their political equation, calling them amazing folks.

His words: “Almost everyone supporting Obi is acting mad. They suddenly lose their mind and are even trying to bring religion into the equation. Amazing folks!”

Deji Adeyanju is known for attacking followers of the former Anambra State Governor.

He has repeatedly called on opposition parties in Nigeria to unite if they must unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

