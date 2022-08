The best day to have your so called 2 million man march is any Monday that IPOB declares a sit at home. In doing so, you will communicate 2 things.

1-Obidients are not afraid of IPOB

2-Obidients believe in one Nigeria

Until then, you fool no one!

Oya, insult me!



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1563926757144776707?t=nMkL_wGF2x5sBmWFhGD5zw&s=19

