Peter Obi supporters can be classified into 3 main groups:

–

1: Obidients: Amazing guys who understand his philosophy and support him passionately.

2: Zombidients: These ones just dey follow Obi cluelessly with their eyes closed as the name suggests.

3: Obi supporters: A coagulation of Louts and touts lurking online an offline, ready to jump and attack anyone who doesn’t support Obi.

Which of these do you fall into? ~FRZ

