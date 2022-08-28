Peter Obi’s Supporters Hold Rally In Onitsha, Anambra State (Pics, Video)

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl7NylO1DXI

The streets of Onitsha, Anambra State, is currently on a total lockdown as the supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, march on the streets in support of the 2023 ambition.

The rally commenced at exactly 11.30am from the Zik’s Avenue, near the Chinua Achebe’s Stadium, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The supporters matching round the major streets in a rally will finally converge at the stadium.

Men of the various security agencies are on the ground providing security and ensuring a hitch-free rally.



https://punchng.com/obis-supporters-hold-rally-in-anambra/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1661692093-1

