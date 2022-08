Several Peter Obi supporters have joined the call to replace the Labour Party social media account handler.

This follows the incident where the account posted images from William Ruto’s campaign in Kenya as apart of the Peter Obi Nasarawa State awareness rally.

The handler is also being accused of not being engaging enough and being reactive when it comes to promoting the party’s candidates.

https://twitter.com/Jack_ng01/status/1556071819555340289?t=VVNkeOJlq4FB8ZfSQXiZ0A&s=19

