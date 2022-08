https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMfQYY4oJt0

The funeral of actress Ada Ameh is currently holding in her hometown Ogobia, Otukpo local government of Benue state.

The actress died on July 17 in Warri, Delta state.

Her colleagues as well as some government functionaries led by the Benue state deputy governor are attending the funeral.



