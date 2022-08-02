Photos Of Bauchi Governor Holding His Umbrella Under Heavy Downpour

In what appears to be a trending norm amongst Political office holders, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is spotted helping himself with his umbrella under a heavy rainfall.

The Bauchi Governor shielded himself from the rain despite being flanked by his heavily armed security guards and aides.

The activity is reported to have occurred in Bauchi State, where Bala led the Bauchi State Executive and Legislative Council to condole with Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani over the demise of her Aunty in Bauchi.

Binani represents Adamawa Central in the 9th Senate and is the Governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Adamawa state , while Governor Bala is of the state’s ruling People’s Democratic Party.

Gov. Bala was a Minister of Federal Capital Territory from 2010 to 2015; and a Senator from Bauchi State between 2007 and 2010.



https://www.dailypilot.ng/photo-of-bauchi-governor-holding-his-umbrella-under-heavy-downpour/

