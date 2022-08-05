Photos Of Oyetola Submitting Governorship Election Petition At The Tribunal In Osogbo

Pictures of Oyetola submitting governorship Election petition in the Tribunal in Osogbo. Stay on my page for more details. Please kindly share for people to be enlightened and aware of the Osun State governorship Election petition tribunal till the Supreme Court of justice sittings. Oyetola will lose his case woefully in all the 3 court of justice in the land. Imole de Okunkun Parada ni gbogbo ipinle Osun. I’m expressing my celebration to the governor elect, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke on the deserve victories in the poll on July 16th governorship Election. Thank God for the victories.

