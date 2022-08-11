Pictures From Labour Party And CPO Conference In Abuja

To think that few weeks ago no structure existed. Labour party was mocked oooo.

You see this life, lesson here is to start and everything will fall in place at the right time. I was so worried initial how the party was going to pull this off, but now see what it has become.

They chose the international conference centre first because campaign has not started and they didn’t want touts to step in.

See class.

They were said to be online noise makers. Slowly but steadily, they kept building

Now struct8are springing all over the states.

They just need 20,000 youths to have all they need ready to man the 180,000 polling units. Gadgets to monitor the election is being acquired.

As at 2 months ago, Labour party was nothing in Nigeria. There was no hope of a third force.

Today, every available data online including the ones done by opposition concludes that Labour party is not a write off.

See pictures of ordinary Nigerians. Not the faces of the familiar faces that have wrecked Nigeria.

Wait till campaign starts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related