Pictures Of Sanwo-Olu And Wike Commissioning Projects In Rivers

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I commissioned the Orochiri-Worukwo flyover in Port Harcourt today as the guest of HE @GovWike
.This bridge is part of the infrastructural investment in urban renewal of the Garden City and I must commend Governor Wike for investments in the physical upgrade of the…… state capital and other critical infrastructural developments across the state. Orochiri-Worukwo Bridge constructed by the Wike-led administration will ease the movement of commuters within Port Harcourt and environs and improve the productivity of the people.

https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1556636880069951488

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: