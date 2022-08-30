Pictures Of Some Beautiful Places In China

China is a country in East Asia. It is the world’s most populous country, with a population of more than 1.4 billion people.

China spans five geographical time zones and borders 14 countries, the second most of any country in the world after Russia. Covering an area of approximately 9.6 million square kilometers (3,700,000 sq mi), it is the world’s third or fourth largest country.

The country consists of 23 provinces, five autonomous regions, four municipalities, and two Special Administrative Regions (Hong Kong and Macau).

The national capital is Beijing, and the most populous city and financial center is Shanghai.

Is China the most beautiful country in the world? Sit tight as Mr. Odewale Adesoye (A. K. A. Green Man) shows you around China right from your device.

The first picture is tagged “Shanghai through @themaxia lens

Source WIKIPEDIA

Pictures: @china.travels

