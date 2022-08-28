Please Help Save My Marriage

I decided to create a new account to make these post.

To make the long story short.

I never realised what i was getting myself into until i started googling and then discovered what i had gotten myself into. This has rendered me hopeless, almost useless, and broke.

Since 2020 until now, i have only laboured in vain. i became unable to take proper care and provide for my family not because i don’t get paid from work (i do have a work which i do) though the pay does not come every time. Greed, wanting more i would say has lead me to these part that is about to break and destroy me completely.

I have a very loving and hardworking wife, who has saved me countless number of times. i have broken her hearts by these singular addiction. i have tried several ways to stop. but once money gets into my hand the first thing that comes to my mind is to feed my addiction.

Most times i cry alone in the house and wished i could turn back the hand of time. I have felt depressed, lost weights, and my confidence, and the suicidal thoughts as deep down i know i should be better, i should do better for my wife and child.

i lost everything to these monster, my car, my peace, my respects, even some friends.

since 2020 now, i have no savings, infact i empty my account in less than 24 hours because of my greed.

on several occasions i have used the money meant for purchasing another car since after i sold the other one. i spent the money to feed these my monster.

even when i WIN i lose it all back. just 3 months ago. i had lost almost #2m. these happen within 2 days.

I am slowly dyeing inside. when i look at my child and my wife and what my actions have put them through. and for the fact that i keep going back. i then feel there might be something else wrong with me.

I have followed some forums for help but i keep going back. please and please if you know how or what to say to me that will help my situation please do.

PLEASE FOR ANYONE WHO WILL BE READING THESE.

ALWAYS SAY NO TO GAMBLING.

IF YOU HAVE NEVER GAMBLED BEFORE. BPLEASE IS BETTER YOU DON’T TRY SO AS NOT TO EXPERIENCE WHAT MILLIONS ALL OVER THE WORLD ARE GOING THROUGH, INCLUDING ME

