Police Arrest Journalists Covering Demolition Of PDP Campaign Office In Gombe

The Police have arrested AIT correspondent in Gombe State, North-East Nigeria, Chika Udenkwo along with other journalists while covering demolition of the campaign office of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State.

Authorities of the Gombe State Government demolished the campaign office of the PDP Governorship candidate, Jibrin Barde in company of heavily armed policemen.

The armed policemen cordoned off the road leading to the PDP campaign office before bulldozers of the Gombe State Government carried out the demolition.

The State Government had earlier attempted to demolish the office building which was resisted by PDP supporters and resulted in a court case.

Journalists covering the demolition have been arrested by the police while carrying out their legitimate duties and taken to the Pantami Divisional Police Station in the state capital.

Police reportedly say AIT correspondent, Chika Udenkwo and the other arrested journalists will not be released until Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya gives such orders.

https://ait.live/breaking-police-arrest-ait-correspondent-in-gombe-state/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related