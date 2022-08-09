Police Officer Who Rejected ₦864 Million Bribe Finally Promoted (Photos)

BOOM! Finally, Police Promotes Officer Who Rejected N864m Bribe After He Attempted to Resign Over Non-Promotion | #IgbereTV
Francis Erhabor, the police officer who has never collected bribe is the Commander of Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) Akwa-Ibom Police Headquarters, Uyo. He was this morning decorated with a new rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) by the State Police Commissioner, CP O.A. Durosinmi, months after he reportedly attempted to resign over non-promotion.
ACP Erhabor won ‘Police Officer of the Year’ Award at Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards 2020
Congratulations!
https://igberetvnews.com/1425540/finally-police-promotes-officer-rejected-n864m-bribe-attempted-resign-non-promotion-photos/