Police Rescue People From Jungle Justice On Eko Bridge (Photos)

SP Benjamin Hundeyin @BenHundeyin

Stop jungle justice!!! Today on Eko Bridge, four adults (including one grandmother) were beaten black and blue after they were suspected of being kidnappers because they had with them in their vehicle twelve children (ranging from 7 months to 12 years old).

Police officers from Ebute-Ero Division and the RRS were on time to rescue the adults from lynching. Their vehicle was totally burnt down by the mob. Preliminary investigation shows that they were all coming from the beach where they allegedly went to do some sacrifices.

The adults also explained that the children were their children and grandchildren. Case has been transferred to the SCID for further investigations.



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related