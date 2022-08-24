Police Vows To Go After Producers Of Rotating Number Plates

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80QTMCjJbHA

Nigerian Police, FRSC vows to go after producers of rotating Number Plates seen in this trending video.

Says every vehicle in Nigeria must be registered and have a number, not many numbers.

The number plate rotates at the touch of a button, just like the one on Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 in Goldfinger.

Quit amazing? Yes, Autojosh feels so and even the police even applauded the brain behind it but feels criminals could use this James Bondian trick to evade arrest.

“We have come across this video which has gone viral. This technology is good but very criminal in our Nigerian context and it should be condemned. Every vehicle in Nigeria must be registered and have a number, not many numbers.

“We will work with other relevant security agencies in this regard to curb proliferation and incessant use of fake or unregistered number, and even discourage the coverage of number plate with a leather cover, says Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

https://autojosh.com/police-frsc-vows-to-go-after-producers-of-rotating-number-plates-seen-in-this-trending-video/

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChnBQlvKOMl/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

