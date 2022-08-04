Policeman Caught Demanding For Someone’s Phone In Lagos

The Lagos Police command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says an officer who was caught on camera demanding a Nigerian man to open his phone for a search has been invited for questioning.

The Video showed the officer in a confrontation with a Nigerian man who refused to open his phone for the officer. The Nigerian man insisted that the Inspector General of Police has said that no officer has a right to search phones. The officer felt slighted by the Nigerian man’s refusal and an argument ensued between them.

A Twitter User who Shared The Video Wrote:

”Is there anything new under the sun? My friend was harassed by the police today while he was on his way for a photo shoot.”

Reacting To The Video, Hundeyin Wrote;

” These ‘isolenu’ officer, serving in Dolphin Division, has been identified (excuse my code-mixing). He is reporting at the Headquarters tomorrow. I’ll provide updates.”

Watch The Video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cg1FfxsA05I/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=de0fd5ad-83a5-4cd4-8cf0-f92b9da57f3d&ig_mid=A4023D3F-9DD8-4336-ABA5-DF4950C38AA3

