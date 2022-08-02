Policeman Threatens Oseni Wth Gun. Broadcaster Says He Will Call Governor (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QRg6b5XVcCI
Video Of Rufai Oseni And The Policemen That Stopped Him On BRT Lane
A video of Arise TV journalist, Rufai Oseni and the policemen that stopped him on a BRT lane has surfaced. In the video Mr Oseni can be heard calling the policemen “Bleeding bastards” as someone tries to calm him down and take him away from the place. Mr Oseni went back to the policemen and repeatedly threatened that he will call the governor.
Broadcaster Threatens To Call Governor On Cops
The video of the altercation between a popular TV broadcaster, Rufai Oseni and some policemen have surfaced.
On Monday, Oseni, had revealed that a policeman threatened him with a gun for driving on a dedicated BRT lane in Lagos.
Oseni tells his own side of the story. Watch
